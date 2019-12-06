City of Duncan logo. Supplied by City of Duncan - Local Government Facebook page.

The City of Duncan’s annual awards for long-term service and excellence were given out this week.

Among the recipients is Paul McCoy, who received this year’s Cowichan Valley St. John Ambulance Life Saving Award.

The navy Chief Petty Officer teaches first aid for St. John’s Ambulance in Duncan.

During one class in 2018, McCoy used his training to save one of his students.

Sixty-six-year-old Earl Morris suffered a heart attack.

With the help of a fellow instructor and a student, McCoy worked to save the victim’s life.