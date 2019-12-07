The Truck is Stuffed

It’s quickly becoming an annual tradition, smashing the previous total of pallets purchased through our Stuff the Truck campaign.

Last year, the weeklong campaign saw generous Cowichan Valley residents purchase 126 pallets of food to be donated to local food banks.

Fast-forward to 2019, 189 pallets of food were purchased, totalling more than $400,000 dollars.

The food donated will go to the Cowichan Valley Basket Society, the Lake Cowichan Food Bank, the Chemainus Harvest House Society Food Bank, the Ladysmith Resources Centre Association, and the Crofton Food Bank.

Here at Juice FM, we sincerely thank everyone who participated in the campaign.