Fourth Avenue at the Rocky Creek dip. Supplied by Town of Ladysmith Facebook page.

The Town of Ladysmith is pumping the breaks on the Fourth Avenue paving project at the Rocky Creek dip.

The contractor completed the project back in November, but crews are giving the pavement and fill material time to settle before installing the final road surface coat in the summer months.

Mayor Aaron Stone said the reason for the delay in the installation of the final coat is because of the colder temperatures in the winter months.

“Probably late spring, early summer because ideally, you’ve got that right temperature to lay down the permanent pavement,” said Stone. “It’s one thing to patch and manage it over the winter if it’s necessary, but I think, ideally, it’s that broader summer window.”

Regular maintenance will be conducted in the area of Fourth Avenue near the Rocky Creek dip until the final coat is installed.