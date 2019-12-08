The Canadian economy lost 71,200 jobs in November.

Statistics Canada data shows that from October to November, BC lost 18,200 jobs.

The loss was matched by our neighbours in Alberta and only Quebec lost more net jobs, at 45,000.

The unemployment rate rose to five percent in November, up from 4.7-percent in October, but BC’s unemployment rate remains the lowest in the country.

Year-over-year, employment in BC is up a little more than 18 percent and the Canadian economy gained 293,000 jobs overall.