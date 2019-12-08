Cup with straw, box of tissue and glasses. Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash.

The Horgan government has introduced changes to the provincial influenza prevention policy.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a statement that the province and the BC Nurses Union have reached an agreement and discussions with other key unions and associations are ongoing.

Henry discussed a need for the province to work collaboratively with its partners to take active measures to prevent the transmission of influenza in all healthcare facilities in BC.

These measures include the promotion of flu immunizations as the best way of preventing the flu and the use of masks for those who haven’t been or cannot be immunized.

The message to visitors and staff at all provincial healthcare facilities is to get vaccinated, wear a mask and use other personal protective equipment as required during the flu season.