Sonia Furstenau in the BC Legislature. Supplied by the Legislative Assembly of BC.

The Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA remains mum on whether or not she plans to run for the Green Party leadership come January.

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver has announced that he’s stepping down from the party leadership in January, but will remain the MLA for the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding.

Furstenau said she’s waiting to see what the rules are when it comes to the Green Party leadership race.

“I am considering it, but I am waiting until the party puts out the contest rules and the leadership rules and all of that information,” said Furstenau.

Furstenau said, “The party itself has a committee that is working on what the leadership rules are going to be and everything from the length of the race, to rules around membership and how long people have to be members.”

“We’re all just waiting to see what those leadership rules are going to be,” added Furstenau.

Furstenau said Weaver made a profound impact on the progress of the BC Greens.

He was the first elected Green Party MLA in BC, went on to lead the first Green caucus in North America, and Greens are now representing constituencies all over the country.