The Corridor Safety Office at 490 Highway One in Duncan is set to officially open.

Though the official ribbon-cutting ceremony has yet to happen, bylaw enforcement officers have started doing work out of it.

The office provides a central location for the Safer Community Plan that’s dealing with crime and public disorder along Highway from Beverly Avenue to Boys Road.

The plan was developed by Duncan. North Cowichan, and Cowichan Tribes in consultation with the RCMP, local businesses, the Cowichan Valley School District, and health and social service providers.

The Safer Community Plan launched in August and police, Blackbird Security and bylaw officers from the communities, began conducting increased daytime patrols.

Businesses and residents in the area will soon get clarification on who to contact for various concerns to eliminate confusion and reduce calls to the RCMP.