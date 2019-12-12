“Quoth the Raven, nevermore.”

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP rescued a raven after the bird was lying injured near the Trans-Canada Highway and Somenos Road.

It’s not a position that any bird wants to find itself in, as the bird was on the centre median of the highway with vehicles in the north and southbound lanes flying by.

The bird has been delivered to The Raptor Society, staff provided medical care to rehabilitate it and the raven is expected to make a full recovery.