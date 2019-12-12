Fifteen communities across the province are receiving funding from The Wood Stove Exchange Program, including the CVRD and the Regional District of Nanaimo.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District is receiving $41,000 dollars and the RDN is getting $30,500 dollars.

Burning wood creates air pollution and The Wood Stove Exchange Program helps to reduce air pollution by helping people trade their old woodstoves for electric models or cleaner burning gas, propane, or pellet-heating.

Eligible British Columbians can apply for a $250 dollar incentive to change to a cleaner-burning wood stove, a $400 dollar incentive for changing to a qualifying electric heat pump, gas or propane stove, or pellet-fuelled stove.

There is also a $500 dollar incentive for residents who live in ‘red zone’ communities, where fine particulate matter exceeds acceptable levels.