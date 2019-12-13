The Clements Centre Society received a quarter of a million dollars from the provincial government’s Community Gaming Grants program earlier this week.

The money will be used for a capital project to move the services into a more modern building in the Cobble Hill area and CEO Dianne Hinton said the society will be able to provide better services to families living in the South Cowichan.

“It’s a relatively new service for us, designed to reach out to the families who live in that area, so it will increase in size, but more importantly, the building is really old and not conducive to the types of services we offer,” said Hinton.

The Clements Centre Society will continue providing community-based programs to nearly two hundred adults in the Cowichan Valley.

Hinton said the money will help with a capital project.



“Primarily, the money is going to be used to construct a new building, the building that we’re in is really old and not very accessible,” said Hinton. “We’re building a new site and the location is better.”

The plan is to move into a space off of Princess Avenue in the Cobble Hill area that is about 1,500 square feet larger than the current location.

Some of the programs offered at the Clements Centre Society include supported recreational activities, vocational training, and a program that helps connect people with suitable housing.

The services will be offered out of the new site by next fall.