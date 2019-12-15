The South Coast of BC and Southern California have something in common, a fleet of ships placed way off the coast.

These ships have wing-like sails and are autonomous devices used to monitor the weather along the coastline from Vancouver Island to Southern California.

Weather researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle have teamed up with a robotics company from Alameda, California to improve weather forecasting along the west coast.

The devices can send back regular detailed weather reports and the robotics company has plans to sell the data to governments.