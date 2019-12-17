The provincial government says it will not build an emergency detour route for use during long closures of the Malahat highway.

The government says a study of detour routes found there are feasible options, but there would be an effect on watersheds and the local environment.

There were seven possibilities, but each would result in several problems, including the impact on the environment, engineering issues, and property and community disruptions.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure will continue to focus on improving safety on Highway One so that incidents causing long closures can be limited.

The Ministry says incidents that shut down the Malahat that long enough to put a detour into use are relatively infrequent.

It also says if there is a long highway closure, the Pacific Marine Circle Route passing through Port Renfrew and Sooke is available.

The driving time on that route is about three-and-a-half hours.