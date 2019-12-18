The overdose prevention center on Trunk Road in Duncan is now included in the community-based Safer Community Plan.

The City of Duncan and Island Health will jointly manage the security services for the site and neighbourhood.

Checks on the immediate surroundings will be done by Blackbird Security, which has been a part of the Trans-Canada Highway Corridor safety project since September.

Island Health says the present location is not ideal due to the size of the facility and its capacity to meet demand.

Island Health is searching for an alternative site for the overdose prevention site that will handle the volume of users and lessen the impact on neighbours.

The Safer Community Plan is a joint effort by Duncan, the Municipality of North Cowichan, RCMP, Island Health, Cowichan Tribes, and other community partners.