Two days of meetings with mediators ended this week without any sign of an end to the strike at Western Forest Products.

BC Labour Minister Harry Bains is now trying to arrange meetings with the two sides to see if there’s a way to move the talks forward.

Bains plans to stress the importance of getting back to the table and getting a deal done.

The United Steelworkers says the major sticking points of alternate shift schedules and contracting out dominated the meetings.

The union now plans to hold meetings with its members.

It says it’s made significant changes to its position on alternate shifts and will discuss them with its members.

The strike by three-thousand workers at the Western Forest Products is approaching the six-month mark.