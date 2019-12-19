The mayors of Duncan and North Cowichan joined the RCMP to serenade seniors with Christmas songs.

Michelle Staples and Al Siebring joined officers and civilian staff from the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment on a tour of retirement homes in the Cowichan Valley to spread cheer through Christmas Carols.

The carollers attended 6 retirement communities during one morning last week.

Constable Pam Bolton, local media relations Officer says it was a “great pleasure to come into these homes and spend a few minutes with residents.”