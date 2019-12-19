RCMP and Local Mayors Sing Christmas Carols for Seniors
Photograph Courtesy of North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP
The mayors of Duncan and North Cowichan joined the RCMP to serenade seniors with Christmas songs.
Michelle Staples and Al Siebring joined officers and civilian staff from the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP detachment on a tour of retirement homes in the Cowichan Valley to spread cheer through Christmas Carols.
The carollers attended 6 retirement communities during one morning last week.
Constable Pam Bolton, local media relations Officer says it was a “great pleasure to come into these homes and spend a few minutes with residents.”