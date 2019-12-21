The BC Greens have released the rules for the upcoming leadership contest, set to begin on January 6.

Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau said she will use the Christmas season to make a decision about whether or not she will run.

“I am thinking very seriously about the leadership and I will be spending the Christmas break having a lot of conversations with family to sort out what the next steps are,” said Furstenau.

The party’s provincial council has appointed Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen as the interim party leader for the duration of the leadership campaign, which runs until June 27.

An interim leader can’t run for the permanent party leadership.

Furstenau said Olsen has a lot of experience to help guide the party through the leadership race.

“In 2013, Adam (Olsen) was the interim leader for two and a half years, did a great job, and it’s wonderful now that he has the legislative experience, as well as the past interim leader experience,” said Furstenau.

The major rules of the leadership race are listed below (from BC Greens website):