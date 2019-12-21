Two sets of rings are at the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment waiting to be reunited with their owners.

Both sets were found outside the 49th Parallel Grocery Store on Cairnsmore Street in Duncan.

A gold wedding set was brought into the detachment followed by a silver set of two rings making its way to the local police station.

If you are missing rings fitting these descriptions, call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment at 250-748-5522.

You will be required to provide a detailed description of the rings.