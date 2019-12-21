Photograph of the BCFDC Christmas Express by Mike Patterson

For a special family outing the BC Forest Discovery Centre in North Cowichan offers a trip back in time every December on the Christmas Express.

Each evening until Monday, December 23rd, families can take a ride and enjoy the lights on the centre’s special holiday train. The trains operate from 4:30 pm to 8:30pm.

The Christmas Express is pulled by Samson, the 109 year old Steam engine from the centre’s collection of old locomotives.

The train leaves every 20-minutes.

