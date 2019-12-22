Vancouver Island University is assisting with the development of programs to help students in Belize in forestry and adapting to climate change.

V-I-U, along with other institutions in Canada, will be working over the next three and a half years with post-secondary institutions in Belize.

The goal is to create tailor-made programs in agro-forestry, fisheries, and related preparatory programs to assist student entry to higher levels of education.

VIU is leading an 825-thousand Institutional Partnership to assist the University of Belize and a technical institute deliver skills training programs that meet economic and environmental needs in the region.

In recent years, VIU has been involved in a variety of international cooperation projects aimed at helping partner countries build skilled workforces.

Department of Forestry Co-Chair Andres Enrich says there are huge learning opportunities for faculty and staff involved in this partnership, and for V-I-U students as well.