A Partnership Between VIU and Belize
Vancouver Island University, Nanaimo campus. Supplied by Vancouver Island University Facebook page.
Vancouver Island University is assisting with the development of programs to help students in Belize in forestry and adapting to climate change.
V-I-U, along with other institutions in Canada, will be working over the next three and a half years with post-secondary institutions in Belize.
The goal is to create tailor-made programs in agro-forestry, fisheries, and related preparatory programs to assist student entry to higher levels of education.
VIU is leading an 825-thousand Institutional Partnership to assist the University of Belize and a technical institute deliver skills training programs that meet economic and environmental needs in the region.
In recent years, VIU has been involved in a variety of international cooperation projects aimed at helping partner countries build skilled workforces.
Department of Forestry Co-Chair Andres Enrich says there are huge learning opportunities for faculty and staff involved in this partnership, and for V-I-U students as well.