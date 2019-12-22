Hatley Castle on the campus of Royal Roads University. Kyle Christensen, MyCowichanValleyNow.com.

The Royal Roads University Board of Governors and members of the CUPE Local- 3886 have ratified an agreement.

The agreement is under the government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate and that mandate is meant to improve services for people and ensure affordable and fair compensation.

It’s a three-year term, expiring on May 31st, 2022 that will see general wage increases of two percent, effecting about 70 employees who provide grounds and gardens, production, housekeeping/custodial and maintenance services.

The agreement also includes a labour-market adjustment for front-line service roles to address retention and recruitment challenges, along with setting up a professional development fund.

This money will provide targeted training in a respectful workplace culture.