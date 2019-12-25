A strong earthquake struck an area west of northern Vancouver Island on Christmas Eve.

Earthquakes Canada reports that it measured 6.2 and was located 188 kilometres west of Port Hardy.

The quake occurred at a depth of five-kilometres.

There are no reports of damage and none would be expected.

At 8:25 am on Christmas morning, a smaller earthquake was recorded in the same area.

The latest update from Earthquakes Canada says it was a magnitude 3.6 quake, at a depth of 5 kilometres, 153 kilometres west of Port Alice.

The Christmas Eve earthquake was the seventh and strongest quake in the area in less than 48 hours.

There were six earthquakes on Monday, December 23, all off of North West Vancouver Island that ranged from magnitude 4.3 to magnitude 6.0.