The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP and Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Duncan.

Police say it happened just before 11 o’clock Tuesday evening in the area of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue.

RCMP officers arrived to find a man and woman with serious injuries.

They were rushed to hospital, where the man was pronounced dead.

The woman remains in hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Police want anyone who may have been a witness, or have dash-cam or other surveillance video from December 24 between 10 and 11 pm in the area of Trunk Road, Canada Avenue and Duncan Street, to contact the VIIMCU information line at 250-380-6211.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no on-going risk to the general public.