The Cowichan Valley’s New Year’s baby is Charlotte Simmons, who was born at 3:48 am.

Charlotte weighed in at six pounds eleven ounces.

However, Island Health’s New Year’s baby was born at Victoria General at 12:17 am.

The new arrival was eight pounds three ounces.

However, over on the Mainland, four-pound ten-ounce Clarita arrived at 12:01 am.