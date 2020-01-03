News New Years Baby Arrives About Four Hours into 2020 SHARE ON: Kyle Christensen, staff Friday, Jan. 3rd, 2020 Cowichan District Hospital. Supplied by Google Maps. The Cowichan Valley’s New Year’s baby is Charlotte Simmons, who was born at 3:48 am. Charlotte weighed in at six pounds eleven ounces. However, Island Health’s New Year’s baby was born at Victoria General at 12:17 am. The new arrival was eight pounds three ounces. However, over on the Mainland, four-pound ten-ounce Clarita arrived at 12:01 am.