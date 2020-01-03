Tipping fees have increased at CVRD recycling facilities for the first time since 2012.

Garbage export expenses are increasing to $136 dollars a tonne, up from $97 dollars a tonne, before January 1.

The tipping fees for garbage disposal in the Cowichan Valley Regional District are $148 dollars a tonne, up eight dollars a tonne.

The minimum fee for small quantity disposal under 30 kilograms is now seven dollars, up from five dollars.

The waste disposal rates across BC tell a disturbing story, as the Cowichan region is more than one hundred kilograms below the provincial average.

In the Cowichan Valley, the waste disposal rate is 358 kilograms a person, the provincial average is 472 kilograms.