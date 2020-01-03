Sign as you enter the Bings Creek Recycling Centre. Kyle Christensen, MyCowichanValleyNow.com staff.

Tipping fees have increased at CVRD recycling facilities for the first time since 2012.

Garbage export expenses are increasing to $136 dollars a tonne, up from $97 dollars a tonne, before January 1.

The tipping fees for garbage disposal in the Cowichan Valley Regional District are $148 dollars a tonne, up eight dollars a tonne.

The minimum fee for small quantity disposal under 30 kilograms is now seven dollars, up from five dollars.

The waste disposal rates across BC tell a disturbing story, as the Cowichan region is more than one hundred kilograms below the provincial average.

In the Cowichan Valley, the waste disposal rate is 358 kilograms a person, the provincial average is 472 kilograms.