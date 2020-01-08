Some Saltspring Island residents are subject to a Boil Water Advisory.

The advisory takes in Highland-Fernwood water service users and they are warned that their water may be compromised.

A recent water main break and repairs may have reduced the water quality in the system.

The advisory will be in effect until flushing and water samples come back with no risk factors that pose a risk to the public.

Residents in the affected area are asked to boil their water for at least one minute until further notice.