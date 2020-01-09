Prepare for winter driving conditions if you’re making the morning commute into Victoria on Friday.

Matt MacDonald with Environment Canada says they’re forecasting snow tonight (Thursday) – perhaps as much as 10 to 15 centimeters at higher elevations.

MacDonald says the snow will turn to rain by morning, but with temperatures plunging this weekend, snow at higher elevations will remain on the ground for some time.

MacDonald says the cold weather will be with us well into next week. He expects temperatures will drop to around minus-six on Sunday night and down to around minus-10 on Monday night.

He says more snow could reach the Cowichan Valley on Sunday and again on Wednesday of next week.