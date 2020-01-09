The BC River Forecast Center released its latest snowpack report Wednesday.

The center says the mountains on Vancouver Island currently have about half of the snow accumulation normally expected for this time of year.

The snowpack is 53-percent of average for early January.

Dry weather and warmer than normal temperatures in October and November are responsible.

There are three or more months left for snow accumulation and the River Forecast Center says seasonal snowpacks can change significantly. However, it also warns trends that are currently present would be expected to persist if weather patterns are seasonal over the remainder of the winter and early spring.

The local watersheds can be replenished by heavy rainstorms, but the gradual melting of the mountain snowpack in the spring and early summer provides a constant supply of water for rivers and reservoirs.

During the summer of 2019, water had to be pumped over the Lake Cowichan weir to maintain an adequate water level in the Cowichan River.