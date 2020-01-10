Be prepared to wait if you are planning to travel by BC Ferries this weekend.

Environment Canada has a gale warning posted for the Georgia Strait and other coastal areas.

Some ferry sailings were canceled beginning early this morning between Nanaimo and the Lower Mainland and Victoria and the mainland.

BC Ferries is warning there may be more sailing cancellations on Saturday and Sunday.

The corporation recommends checking its website for the latest information.

If you have a reservation for a sailing that’s canceled and you have not checked in at the terminal, BC Ferries says the reservation will be canceled and the fee will be refunded.