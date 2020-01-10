The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is holding a 42-year old Duncan man in custody in connection with a stabbing outside a local homeless shelter.

The RCMP have charged the man with aggravated assault for the attack, which happened on December 30th.

The suspect ran away after the attack but later turned himself over to the police.

The public is not believed to be at risk, and this latest incident is not believed to be related to the recent double homicide in Duncan over the Christmas holidays.