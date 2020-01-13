Environment Canada says the Cowichan Valley will receive more snow over the next few days.

Up to 5 centimeters of snow is forecast to fall Monday with snow flurries expected to continue overnight and on Tuesday. Environment Canada says another weather system approaching and is expected to bring another large accumulation of snow beginning on Tuesday evening.

School District 79 closed all of its schools Monday, and p rivate schools, pre-schools, and kindergartens throughout the area also closed for the day.

Schools in District 68, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, were open as usual.

Duncan and North Cowichan are reminding people to clear away the snow and ice from public sidewalks that border their property,