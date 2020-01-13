More Snow Heading for the Cowichan Valley
Photograph by Vista Radio News
Environment Canada says the Cowichan Valley will receive more snow over the next few days.
Up to 5 centimeters of snow is forecast to fall Monday with snow flurries expected to continue overnight and on Tuesday. Environment Canada says another weather system approaching and is expected to bring another large accumulation of snow beginning on Tuesday evening.
School District 79 closed all of its schools Monday, and private schools, pre-schools, and kindergartens throughout the area also closed for the day.
Schools in District 68, Nanaimo-Ladysmith, were open as usual.
Duncan and North Cowichan are reminding people to clear away the snow and ice from public sidewalks that border their property,
Getting rid of that snow and ice from the sidewalks is the responsibility of residents or business operators and the piles of snow that accumulate from shoveling must be kept on your own property.
Clearing the streets of the responsibility of pubic works crews.
Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be checking pedestrian corridors to make sure they are free of snow and ice.
People are also asked to clear a neighbor’s sidewalk if they are away or have difficulty shoveling snow.