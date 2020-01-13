Island Health is offering you a chance to ‘hack for health.’

VIHA is looking for one-hundred people to take part in Code Hack 2020, a 24-hour design sprint aimed at providing real-world solutions in health care.

Angela Wignall is a nurse with Island Health and she leads the Innovation Lab. She says the hackathon helps solve some pressing problems.

If you are not tech-savvy, Code Hack is designed for people of all abilities who want to help improve health care.

The participants will get access to Island Health’s simulation lab, including mannequins powered by wireless technology.

Wignall says what comes out of Code Hack can contribute to the future of health care technology and make a real contribution to improving patient care. She says last year’s top-team now has federal level funding to develop their proposal to reduce hospital re-admissions.

She says Island Health has strategic priorities and direction but is also very open to the things that participants bring to the hackathon.

Code Hack 2020 will be held from March 6th to 8th and the deadline to register is January 24th.