The Cowichan Valley is experiencing a cold snap as temperatures are dropping below zero.

James Tousignant of the Cowichan Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association said people living on the street face an even greater challenge during the cold weather.

He said if people want to offer some assistance, he has some suggestions.

“Giving donations to the food bank is a great thing, they run from about ten in the morning until mid-afternoon and they provide a hot meal over lunch and that’s always good to have,” said Tousignant.

Tousignant also suggests donations of warm clothing to shelters, which can then distribute the items to street people.

He said there are considerably more shelter beds available this year in the Cowichan Valley.