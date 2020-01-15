Heavy snow on Vancouver Island has made driving conditions difficult, suspended transit service in the Cowichan Valley and the connector bus to Victoria, closed public and private schools and forced the cancellation of classes at Vancouver Island University.

The snow has also prompted the Municipality of North Cowichan to cancel today’s council meeting.

Mayor Al Siebring says the road conditions make it difficult to predict if all council members will be able to attend.

An important item the agenda was a motion by Councilor Justice to limit development while discussions on the Official Community Plan for North Cowichan. Mayor Siebring says they will hold discussions on when to reschedule the meeting.

Environment Canada’s latest storm warning says: “Snowfall with total amounts of about 15 cm is expected. Snow from an approaching low-pressure system will continue today and will intensify tonight. However, snow near sea level is expected to change to rain this evening as temperatures rise. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 15 cm can be expected before the snow changes to a few rain showers.”

Duncan and North Cowichan are reminding people to clear away the snow and ice from public sidewalks that border their property,

Getting rid of that snow and ice from the sidewalks is the responsibility of residents or business operators. The piles of snow that accumulate from shoveling must be kept on your own property.

Clearing the streets of the responsibility of pubic works crews.

Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be checking pedestrian corridors to make sure they are free of snow and ice.

People are also asked to clear a neighbor’s sidewalk if they are away or have difficulty shoveling snow.

North Cowichan has canceled its curbside collection of organics, garbage, and recycling today.