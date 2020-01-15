The U-S Attorney for Oregon said prosecutors are recommending that 65-year-old John Phillip Stirling serve seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

The Vancouver Island man pleaded guilty to a federal drug charge after he was found suffering from a possible drug overdose on a sailboat that was loaded with jugs of methamphetamine off the coast of Oregon.

Stirling has agreed to forfeit his sailboat after pleading guilty to one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man was arrested back in April after the U-S Coast Guard patrol picked up his boat, the Mandalay, more than four hundred kilometres from the Oregon coast.