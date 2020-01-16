Schools Remain Closed by Ice and Snow Today
Photograph by Vista Radio News
Streets, parking lots and sidewalks are covered with ice this morning.
The city of Duncan is offering some advice on its Facebook page: Be careful, and slow down while driving. When walking, use handrails, have proper footwear, take steps slowly, hang on to your door handle while getting out of your vehicle, and waddle like a penguin!
Both the Cowichan Valley School District and the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District have declared snow days for all students.
Private schools and pre-schools are also closed throughout the valley today.
Vancouver Island University is not offering classes this morning but may resume operations this afternoon.