Streets, parking lots and sidewalks are covered with ice this morning.

The city of Duncan is offering some advice on its Facebook page: Be careful, and slow down while driving. When walking, use handrails, have proper footwear, take steps slowly, hang on to your door handle while getting out of your vehicle, and waddle like a penguin!

Both the Cowichan Valley School District and the Nanaimo-Ladysmith School District have declared snow days for all students.

Private schools and pre-schools are also closed throughout the valley today.

Vancouver Island University is not offering classes this morning but may resume operations this afternoon.