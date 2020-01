Power outages up and down Vancouver Island. Supplied by BC Hydro website.

4,323 BC Hydro customers are without power in the Nanaimo area due to wires being down.

In the Cowichan Valley, 1,361 BC Hydro customers are without power due to trees down across wires.

If you are without power, call 1-800-224-9376 to inquire as to when your power may be restored.