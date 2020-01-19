The North Cowichan council meeting that was cancelled by the heavy on Wednesday will be held tomorrow.

North Cowichan council said there is a significant amount of interest in Monday’s council meeting.

A maximum of five registered speakers will be allowed, but more speakers may be allowed if council decides to waive that limit.

The issue that has aroused public interest is a proposed motion by Councilor Christopher Justice.

His motion would limit development in North Cowichan while staff and council members look at updating the Official Community Plan.

Council will hear a staff report that outlines some of the effects the motion may have if approved.

Monday’s meeting will include the entire agenda that was scheduled for Wednesday.

The council meeting begins at 6 pm on Monday.