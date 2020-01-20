Those who suffered harm at Federal Indian Day Schools or Federal Day Schools can now apply for compensation. Supplied by McLean Class Action on Indian Day Schools Facebook page.

There is now a claims process open to survivors of Federal Indian Day Schools and Federal Day Schools.

Compensation ranges between $10,000 and $200,000 dollars.

Survivors can click here or call 1-888-221-2898 to start the process of submitting a claim and members of the class action lawsuit will have two and a half years to submit their claims.

The last day to submit is July 13, 2022.

The compensation money will come from a $200 hundred-million-dollar Legacy Fund and, to be eligible, a person must have suffered harm at these schools.