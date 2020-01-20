Parking near the Emergency Department and Renal Services at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital will be reduced today and tomorrow.

About one-third of the parking spaces near the Emergency Department, which is accessed from Boundary Road will be unavailable this evening and tomorrow afternoon.

The Renal Services parking lot will be closed over the same period.

The closure is a result of a crane unloading a large magnet for the hospital’s new MRI

Emergency and pedestrian access to the Emergency and Renal Departments won’t be affected and the main parking lot will be open.