The RCMP are investigating the death of a man who was assaulted on Cowichan Tribes land early Monday morning.

North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP was called at 5 am on January 20th to a home on Mulaqw Road.

They found a seriously injured man, who died later in hospital.

Police say the 53-year old man had been assaulted.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is assisting North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP in the investigation.

Anyone with information that may aid the police investigation of this death is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-748-5522 or the VIIMCU at 250-380-6211.