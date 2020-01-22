Imagine getting ready for work and finding out that you won $500,000 dollars.

Crystal Giesbrecht of Nanaimo won the BC49 draw on January 15, for half a million dollars.

Unlike the lottery veterans all over Vancouver Island, Giesbrecht decided to go in on a group play a few weeks ago, when the Lotto Max jackpot was a record-setting $70-million dollars.

Giesbrecht will use the money to pay off her car, continue working at a credit union in Nanaimo, but she’s taking a big vacation to celebrate her birthday in March.

She was getting ready for work when she found out the good news.