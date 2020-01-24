The upgrading project on Chemainus Road between Victoria and Henry Roads will now go into the final stretch after the acquisition of the land needed for widening.

The Municipality of North Cowichan was able to complete the purchase of land on the east side of Chemainus Road from Western Forest products and Mosiac Forest Management.

Tree clearing is getting underway and then the installation of underground utilities along the corridor will be completed.

North Cowichan’s Infrastructure and Engineering Manager John Dehoop says Chemainus Road will have a new look when it’s completed.

Dehoop says there will be sidewalks on both sides of the road, a round-about at River Road, parking, protected bike lanes, trees, and landscaping.

He says the upgrading of Chemainus Road is expected to be completed in the autumn of this year.

Mayor Al Siebring says he wants “to recognize the hard work of our staff in acquiring this land. The decision to start the work last fall, even before the formal land acquisition was complete, has now paid off. Staff held on to the vision and kept the end goal in sight, and after nine years of discussions, this project is now set for completion.”

While construction is underway, motorists can expect delays as traffic may be reduced to alternating single-lane in the work zones.