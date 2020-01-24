Cowichan Valley Green Party MLA Sonia Furtenau is optimistic about the appointment of Bruce Ralston to the Energy and Mines portfolio.

Furtenau hopes Ralston will bring a new direction to the ministry by focusing on innovation and technology.

She says Ralston brought that focus to his work in the area of employment and economic development.

She says the Green Party wants the provincial government to see that the future is not in subsidising the fossil fuel industry.

Furstenau says the future lies in building a clean, healthy, renewable energy foundation.

In Wednesday’s cabinet shuffle. Ralston was moved into Energy and Mines from the Jobs and Economic Development portfolio.