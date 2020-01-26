Tofino and Ucluelet are once again connected by road to the rest of Vancouver Island.

The Transportation Ministry says specialized bridge installation crews were able to put a temporary bridge in place at the Kennedy Hill work zone on Highway 4 faster than expected.

The Ministry says the work was completed quickly because the 20 metre single-lane bridge was inserted directly into the road bed.

Had the bridge crew needed to place it on top of the roadway, additional time would have been required to build approach ramps.

All vehicles can use the bridge, but travel will remain alternating single lane through the project site.

Drivers should expect delays through the night and morning.

The regular project closure schedule will resume Sunday night to allow construction to continue.

Highway 4 was cut when an unexpectedly large volume of rock came down on rain-saturated ground during a scheduled blast early on Thursday.