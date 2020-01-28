Canada has it’s third confirmed case of the new coronavirus in China – and it’s in the Vancouver Area.

The BC Centre for Disease Control public health lab got a positive test result Monday evening for a man in his 40s who had recently traveled to the Wuhan area for work.

He returned to Vancouver last week and noticed symptoms after his return. On Sunday, he contacted a health-care facility to notify them he’d traveled to Wuhan city and would come for a test.

Public health officials are in regular contact with the individual and a small number of people close to him. He is in isolation at home.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the risk of this virus within British Columbia remains low at this time. Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr Bonnie Henry issued a joint statement today:

“The BC Centre for Disease Control has a team of experts that support the Province’s operations in monitoring and controlling communicable and vaccine-preventable diseases. The team has developed a diagnostic test for this new coronavirus and is co-ordinating staff and supplies to ensure potential cases can be detected quickly and accurately.

“The PHO is responsible for monitoring and assessing the health status of the population, making recommendations for strategies to address health issues and implementing immediate actions when necessary to protect the health of the public. The PHO has directed health-care workers to be vigilant and to take a travel history for anyone reporting respiratory symptoms.

“It is not necessary for the general public to take special precautions beyond the usual measures recommended to prevent other common respiratory viruses during the winter period. Regular handwashing, coughing or sneezing into your elbow sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately and avoiding contact with sick people are important ways to prevent the spread of respiratory illness generally.

“Anyone who is concerned they may have been exposed to, or are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus should contact their primary care provider, local public health office or call 811.”

The first two cases in Canada are in the Toronto area.

More than one-hundred people in China have died from the virus and more than four-thousand others have fallen ill.

If you want to learn more about the novel coronavirus you can visit the BC Centre for Disease Control website.