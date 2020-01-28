City of Duncan logo. Supplied by City of Duncan - Local Government Facebook page.

Duncan will hold a public information session regarding the city’s 2020 budget this afternoon.

Duncan Council is currently considering an increase in taxes collected of just under three percent.

The city says Inflation usually requires an increase of about two percent simply for general maintenance budgets.

It’s proposed increase of 2.95-percent increase provides an additional 126-thousand dollars to help pay for inflation and increased services.

This afternoon’s public information meeting runs from four o’clock until six at the city hall.

To learn more about the proposed tax increase visit the City of Duncan website.