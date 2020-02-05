The provincial government says Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for people, businesses and municipal governments hit by flooding during the heavy rain that began last Friday.

The money will go to eligible flood victims in the Cowichan Valley Regional District, the Regional District of Nanaimo, the Sunshine Coast Regional District, and others.

First Nations communities, electoral areas,I and municipalities within these regional districts are eligible to apply for assistance.

Disaster Financial Assistance is available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local governments who were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.

Applications must be submitted to Emergency Management BC by the 4th of April.

The application form is available online.