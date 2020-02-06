A well known and popular resident of the Cowichan Valley is being treated at a hospital in Koh Samui, Thailand, where doctors are testing to see if he has the coronavirus that first broke out in Wuhan, China.

Mill Bay Baptist Fellowship Pastor Norm Sowden was in Thailand to visit a refugee family from Pakistan that his church is sponsoring to come to Canada.

Pastor Tammy Klassen says it is not confirmed that he has contracted the coronavirus and they are presently awaiting the test results.

Pastor Sowden is celebrating his 70th Birthday and had posted a photograph of his ICU nurses to his Facebook Page.

Friends and family in the Cowichan Valley are offering best wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.

Sowden is the former development director at the Duncan Christian School.