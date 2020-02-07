A 38-year old Duncan woman is charged with arson in connection with a fire earlier this week in North Cowichan.

At about 2:30 am on Wednesday morning, a fire swept through a townhouse complex at 3403 Auchinchie Road.

Police arrested the woman at the complex. She was held in custody overnight and appeared in Duncan Law Courts Thursday, February 6th for a bail hearing where she was remanded into custody and charged with one count of arson to property.

The fire destroyed and damaged several units of the complex and displaced several people.

RCMP Sergeant Trevor Busch says no one was injured and victim services and Emergency Social Services from the Cowichan Valley Regional District helped the people who were forced out of their homes.

Arson investigators are currently gathering more evidence from the scene.