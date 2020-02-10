Western Forest Products says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Steelworkers Union, Local 1-1937.

Late last week, Labour Minister Harry Bains appointed Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers as the Special Mediators in the contract negotiations.

Earlier in the week, Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers had pulled out mediation, saying the two sides were too far apart in their positions to have a hope of an agreement.

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western says it has been a “particularly challenging time.” He’s “pleased that with the help of the special mediators they were able to find common ground.”

The tentative agreement is subject to a ratification vote by USW membership.

Western Forest Products says the USW bargaining committee has advised that it will be recommending the membership accepts this agreement.

The company’s three-thousand workers have been on strike since July 1st.